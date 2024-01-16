experts
Ashraf El-Sherif
Former Nonresident Associate, Democracy and Rule of Law Program

about


Ashraf El-Sherif is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Ashraf El-Sherif was a nonresident associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Based in Egypt, El-Sherif is a lecturer in political science at the American University in Cairo. He is an expert in political Islam, state-religion relations, democratic transition, social movements, and state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa. 

He has contributed to several journals and newspapers in English and Arabic.

 


affiliations
areas of expertise
ReligionNorth AfricaEgyptMorocco
education
PhD, Boston University, MA, The American University in Cairo, BA, The American University in Cairo
languages
Arabic, English