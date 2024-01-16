Ashraf El-Sherif is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.
Ashraf El-Sherif was a nonresident associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Based in Egypt, El-Sherif is a lecturer in political science at the American University in Cairo. He is an expert in political Islam, state-religion relations, democratic transition, social movements, and state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.
He has contributed to several journals and newspapers in English and Arabic.