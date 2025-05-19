Ben Naimark-Rowse is a nonresident scholar with Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program. His expertise in social movements and resourcing of movements draws on two decades of work in the donor, NGO, and academic worlds.

Most recently, Ben served as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID’s) social movements advisor, the first such position anywhere in the U.S. government. He has served as a program officer with the Open Society Foundations, an electoral observer with The Carter Center, a board member of the University of Chicago’s Human Rights Program, and an Advisory Committee member of the Leading Change Network. Ben is currently a term member in the Council on Foreign Relations, a Truman National Security Fellow, and a U.S. board of trustees member for Peace Direct.