Benjamin Press is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Benjamin Press was a nonresident research analyst in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
His research focuses on international politics and U.S. foreign policy, especially as it relates to support for democracy and human rights. He has authored or co-authored articles on political polarization, global protests, and U.S. democracy policy in multiple outlets, including The World Politics Review, Just Security, and the SAIS Review of International Affairs. He also runs the Carnegie Endowment’s Global Protest Tracker.
Press was formerly a James C. Gaither Junior Fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at Carnegie. He holds an A.B. in History from Princeton University.