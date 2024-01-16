



Bernd von Muenchow-Pohl is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Bernd von Muenchow-Pohl was a nonresident scholar in the South Asia Program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Von Muenchow-Pohl is a career diplomat in the German Foreign Service. Before joining Carnegie, he was director of the German Information Center USA at the German embassy in Washington. From 2005–2008, he headed the Economics Department at the embassy in New Delhi, where his work focused primarily on Indian economic policies and macroeconomic trends, bilateral economic relations, and trade and investment issues.

Von Muenchow-Pohl joined the German Foreign Service in 1986. His early assignments included postings to Seoul, Washington, Warsaw, and Kingston, as well as in the Foreign Office in Bonn and, after German reunification, in Berlin.



