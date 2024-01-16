Brett Rosenberg is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. As a member of the American Statecraft Program, Brett’s research focuses on the intersections of domestic and foreign policy and on the politics of U.S. foreign policy.

Rosenberg served in the White House and Department of State as an appointee in the Biden administration. At State, she was the inaugural deputy special coordinator for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, President Biden’s and the G7’s flagship program designed to meet infrastructure investment needs in low- and middle-income countries. In this capacity, she worked with interagency partners, foreign counterparts, and private sector leaders to mobilize climate and energy, digital, health, and transportation infrastructure globally. At the White House, Rosenberg served on the National Security Council as director for strategic planning. Here, she focused on developing and realizing approaches to cross-cutting strategic challenges ranging from international economics to anticorruption efforts to Western hemisphere affairs. In this role, Rosenberg also served on the drafting team for President Biden’s National Security Strategy.

Prior to her service in the Biden administration, Rosenberg was associate director of policy for National Security Action where, among other duties, she led the organization’s FP2021 project, which brought together government, civil society, academic, and advocacy experts to lay out recommendations for an affirmative foreign policy for a new administration in 2021. She remains a senior advisor for the organization. Rosenberg also previously served as a legislative aide to then-Senator Kamala D. Harris, where she advised the senator on a range of domestic and economic policy issues.