



Bruno Maçães is no longer with Carnegie Europe.

Maçães ws a nonresident associate at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on EU integration and foreign policy, trade policy, and broader globalization trends.

Bruno Maçães received his doctorate in political science from Harvard University in 2007. He has taught at Yonsei University in Seoul and Bard College in Berlin. In 2008 he was a research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC, where his work focused on the political implications of the biotechnological revolution. He has also worked for a number of political risk consultancy firms.

Maçães was the junior minister for Europe in the Portuguese government from July 2013 until November 2015. He was decorated by Spain and Romania for his work in government.

He is finishing a book on the struggle for the borderlands between Europe and Asia and the prospects for Eurasian economic and political integration. His essays and commentaries on the eurozone crisis, immigration, trade, and digital policy have been published in the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, Politico, the Guardian, and Wired.



