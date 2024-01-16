



Charlotte Stanton is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Charlotte Stanton was the inaugural director of the Silicon Valley office of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace as well as a fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program. Her work concerns the international implications of advanced technologies with a focus on artificial intelligence.

Before joining Carnegie, she held research appointments at the University of California, Berkeley and the Carnegie Institution for Science, where she studied, respectively, the medium-term policy implications of artificial intelligence and the efficacy of California’s actions on climate.

Previously, as an interdisciplinary doctoral student at Stanford University, she co-authored five peer-reviewed articles spanning public policy, applied economics, and sustainability science. During her doctorate, she received the Outstanding Achievement in Mentoring Award for supervising and mentoring junior colleagues.

Prior to her academic roles, Stanton worked for the United Nations (UN), based in Kenya, developing and managing projects across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, with partners in government, industry, research, and nonprofit organizations. While in this position, she persuaded policymakers in the Ugandan government and the UN to back the first-ever randomized controlled trial in the Global Environment Facility’s $3.4 billion portfolio. The trial’s success was published in Science and covered by the New York Times, Washington Post, and PBS Newshour, among others.

Stanton currently serves as an adviser to the AI for Good Foundation. She also teaches a summer course at Stanford University’s School of Engineering. She received her BA (magna cum laude) from Princeton University, her MA from the University of Cape Town in South Africa, and her PhD from Stanford.



