Chris Beall was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where he leads a multistakeholder crisis response network bringing together civil society, government, and industry partners working to protect the integrity of Ukraine’s information environment.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Chris created and led the Global Platform Governance Network at the Centre for International Governance Innovation. The GPGN brought together civil servants, regulators, and legislative staff from democracies around the world addressing aspects of digital platform governance. Chris previously held leadership positions in the Government of Canada in national security, trade and immigration policy, strategic finance, and management oversight. Chris holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford.