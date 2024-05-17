Christian-Géraud Neema is a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Africa Program. He is an expert analyst on China-Africa relations. Currently, he serves as the Africa editor of the China-Global South Project. He is a frequent commentator and contributor on China’s engagement in the mining sector in Africa and the political economy of the mining sector of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for various international media and research institutions. Previously he has worked as a project manager for a Congolese mining company in the DRC and as a consultant on good governance and policy advocacy for a Jesuit research center in the same country.