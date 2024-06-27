The Africa Program focuses on economic, political, and transnational issues shaping Africa’s future. By conducting data-driven research, convening high-level dialogues, forging strategic partnerships, and amplifying African voices, the program addresses a crucial knowledge gap on Africa’s role in a changing global environment.
The Africa Program’s Climate Change work examines the intersection of global decarbonization policies and innovations with Africa’s economic development priorities.
The technology initiative at the Carnegie Africa Program seeks to provide policy makers and stakeholders with practical policy insights to bridge Africa’s digital divide and increase connectivity gains across the continent.
Our work on trade examines the changing landscape of Africa’s trade relations and the implications of regional integration for export diversification and new trade agreements for access to global markets as well as the future of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act.
The Africa Program’s Investments work analyzes how public and private investment flows can better support Africa’s economic resilience.
We examine the implications for Africa of the changing external strategies of major global actors and outline concrete policy recommendations towards mutually beneficial outcomes that advance international cooperation.
The momentum for global climate action is accelerating. Despite having contributed only a fraction of total emissions, African countries stand to be disproportionately impacted by its effects. Furthermore, the race to net-zero will affect the market for natural resources, financial flows and clean energy technologies in Africa.
The Africa Program’s Climate Change work examines the intersection of global decarbonization policies and innovations with Africa’s economic development priorities. We focus on Africa’s efforts to address energy poverty, achieve economic diversification especially for fossil fuel producers, manage a new scramble for climate minerals, and finance a just transition to a low carbon future.
Key insights from a peer-learning negotiation workshop.
The ongoing African Growth and Opportunity Act reauthorization process could facilitate the expansion of U.S.-Africa trade in critical minerals.
The combination of key mineral endowments in African countries and U.S. objectives to reorient clean energy supply chains away from competitors like China can serve as the foundation for a new economic and strategic relationship.
Join us for the inaugural Carnegie Africa Forum, a special one-day event that will bring together global thought leaders for discussions on the continent’s role in international cooperation.
Join the Carnegie Endowment for an informative conversation with leading experts from business, civil society, and government to discuss Professor David Luke’s How Africa Trades and how the United States can rethink trade with Africa.
Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Africa Program for a fireside chat and audience Q&A with Naledi Pandor, the minister of international relations and cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.
A compilation of Africa-based research organizations working on climate-related technical and policy issues.