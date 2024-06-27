Programs
Africa
Programs
Africa
About the Program

The Africa Program focuses on economic, political, and transnational issues shaping Africa’s future. By conducting data-driven research, convening high-level dialogues, forging strategic partnerships, and amplifying African voices, the program addresses a crucial knowledge gap on Africa’s role in a changing global environment.

commentary
How the AGOA Reauthorization Process Could Help Diversify U.S. Critical Mineral Supplies
Program experts

Katie Auth

Nonresident Scholar, Africa Program

Anthony Carroll

Nonresident Scholar, Africa Program

Ramsey C. Day

Nonresident Scholar, Africa Program

Nicolas Lippolis

Nonresident Scholar, Africa Program

Jane Munga

Fellow, Africa Program

Christian-Géraud Neema

Nonresident Scholar, Africa Program

Zainab Usman

Senior Fellow and Director, Africa Program

Gilles Yabi

Nonresident Scholar, Africa Program

Focus

Key Areas of Research

Climate Change

The Africa Program’s Climate Change work examines the intersection of global decarbonization policies and innovations with Africa’s economic development priorities.

Learn More

Technology

The technology initiative at the Carnegie Africa Program seeks to provide policy makers and stakeholders with practical policy insights to bridge Africa’s digital divide and increase connectivity gains across the continent.

Learn more

Trade

Our work on trade examines the changing landscape of Africa’s trade relations and the implications of regional integration for export diversification and new trade agreements for access to global markets as well as the future of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act.

Learn more

Investments

The Africa Program’s Investments work analyzes how public and private investment flows can better support Africa’s economic resilience.

Learn more

External Relations

We examine the implications for Africa of the changing external strategies of major global actors and outline concrete policy recommendations towards mutually beneficial outcomes that advance international cooperation.

Learn more

collection
Climate Change

The momentum for global climate action is accelerating. Despite having contributed only a fraction of total emissions, African countries stand to be disproportionately impacted by its effects. Furthermore, the race to net-zero will affect the market for natural resources, financial flows and clean energy technologies in Africa.

The Africa Program’s Climate Change work examines the intersection of global decarbonization policies and innovations with Africa’s economic development priorities. We focus on Africa’s efforts to address energy poverty, achieve economic diversification especially for fossil fuel producers, manage a new scramble for climate minerals, and finance a just transition to a low carbon future.

see the collection
commentary
Maximizing the Benefits of the Renewed Global Interest in Africa’s Strategic Minerals

Key insights from a peer-learning negotiation workshop.

commentary
How the AGOA Reauthorization Process Could Help Diversify U.S. Critical Mineral Supplies

The ongoing African Growth and Opportunity Act reauthorization process could facilitate the expansion of U.S.-Africa trade in critical minerals.

paper
How Can African Countries Participate in U.S. Clean Energy Supply Chains?

The combination of key mineral endowments in African countries and U.S. objectives to reorient clean energy supply chains away from competitors like China can serve as the foundation for a new economic and strategic relationship.

Events from the Africa Program

Carnegie Africa Forum
conference
2024 Carnegie Africa Forum
June 27, 2024

Join us for the inaugural Carnegie Africa Forum, a special one-day event that will bring together global thought leaders for discussions on the continent’s role in international cooperation.

  • Redi Tlhabi
  • +25
  • Zainab Usman
  • Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar
  • Redi Tlhabi
  • Yinka Adegoke
  • Ambassador Elsie Kanza
  • Ambassador Sékou Berthe
  • Ambassador Alima Mahama
  • Ambassador Youssef Amrani
  • Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze
  • Howard French
  • Raul Alfaro Pelico
  • Katie Auth
  • Professor Yemi Osinbajo
  • Nanjala Nyabola
  • Vincent Makori
  • Bright Simons
  • Hannah Ryder
  • Yacouba Sissoko
  • Jennifer Strong
  • Jane Munga
  • Nicholas Bramble
  • Alex Tsado
  • Julian Pecquet
  • Ambassador Jendayi Frazer
  • Ambassador Tibor Nagy
  • Ambassador Johnnie Carson
  • Ambassador Herman Cohen
  • Jonathan Oppenheimer
event
What Is the Future of U.S.-Africa Trade Policy?
March 27, 2024

Join the Carnegie Endowment for an informative conversation with leading experts from business, civil society, and government to discuss Professor David Luke’s How Africa Trades and how the United States can rethink trade with Africa.

  • +1
  • Zainab Usman
  • David Luke
  • Florizelle (Florie) Liser
  • Anthony (Tony) Carroll
event
Are South Africa-U.S. Relations at a Turning Point? A Conversation With Naledi Pandor
March 19, 2024

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Africa Program for a fireside chat and audience Q&A with Naledi Pandor, the minister of international relations and cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.

More events from the Africa program
Digital Feature

African Climate Research Organizations

A compilation of Africa-based research organizations working on climate-related technical and policy issues.

Explore the digital feature

All Work from Africa

filters