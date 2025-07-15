Christopher David LaRoche is a Stanton Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, an assistant professor in the department of international relations at Central European University, and a visiting professor in Bard College’s Master of Arts in Global Affairs program. He researches and teaches international security, with a focus on nuclear weapons, international institutions, and political psychology.
Before Carnegie, Chris held fellowships at Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, the University of Alberta’s China Institute, and the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada. He holds a PhD in political science from the University of Toronto.