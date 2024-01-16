Daniel Sperling was a visiting scholar in the Energy and Climate Program at the Carnegie Endowment, and is professor of civil engineering and environmental science and policy at the University of California, Davis. He is also founding director of the university’s Institute of Transportation Studies. Sperling’s current research focuses on transportation and climate policy, vehicle and energy technologies, and transportation in developing countries.



Sperling also holds the transportation seat on the California Air Resources Board, where he plays a prominent role in designing and adopting climate policies for vehicles, fuels, and urban travel.



In 2010, he received a Heinz Award for his “achievements in the research of alternative transportation fuels and his responsibility for the adoption of cleaner transportation policies in California and across the United States.” Additionally, he was a lead author on the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with former vice president Al Gore.



Sperling is author or editor of more than 200 papers and reports and twelve books. He has been widely published, including op-eds in the New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times.