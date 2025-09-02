Daniela Lulache is a nonresident scholar in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She is also member of the Advisory Board and visiting professor of the Bucharest Business School-Energy MBA.

Previously, Daniela served for seven years as the head of policy and co-ordination of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). During her tenure, Daniela played an instrumental role in advancing the NEA’s mission and international collaboration within the nuclear energy community.

Before joining the NEA, she was director general of the Nuclearelectrica, Romania’s sole nuclear energy producer. Under her leadership, the company underwent significant transformation and improvement in performance, corporate governance, and profit, and achieved international recognition for excellence in nuclear safety.

She has extensive experience in banking and financial consulting, having held strategic management positions in both the private and state-owned sectors throughout her career. Examples include serving as counselor to the vice-governor of the National Bank of Romania with responsibilities in structuring the contingency plan in case of the default of commercial banks, or, prior to this, general manager and president of the board of directors of Fondul Proprietatea (Property Fund), the largest Romanian investment fund at the time, where she managed all aspects of the fund, including its startup, establishment of its corporate structure and governance, design and implementation of its investment strategy, and portfolio management.