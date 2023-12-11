Programs
The Asia Program in Washington studies disruptive security, governance, and technological risks that threaten peace, growth, and opportunity in the Asia-Pacific region, including a focus on China, Japan, and the Korean peninsula.

Program experts

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Darshana M. Baruah

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Darcie Draudt-Véjares

Fellow, Asia Program

François Godement

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Robert Greene

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program and Technology and International Affairs Program

Sheena Chestnut Greitens

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Charles Hooper

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Yukon Huang

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Isaac B. Kardon

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Kenji Kushida

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Sana Jaffrey

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Oriana Skylar Mastro's headshot

Oriana Skylar Mastro

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Chung Min Lee

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Evan S. Medeiros

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Jennifer B. Murtazashvili

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Michael R. Nelson

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Trinh Nguyen

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

Elina Noor

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Douglas H. Paal

Distinguished Fellow, Asia Program

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Vice President for Studies

Michael Pettis

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie China

Matt Sheehan

Fellow, Asia Program

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Temur Umarov

Temur Umarov

Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Gita Wirjawan

Nonresident Scholar, Asia Program

China financial district

China and the World

We explore China’s power and growing capacity for action, its strategies and tactics around the world, and the challenges it faces at home.

Innovative Japan, Global Japan

Our work explores Japanese ideas and innovations that will transform technology, industry, the future of work, and defense and security.

Inside Korea

We offer incisive analysis and recommendations on key aspects of policy around the Korean Peninsula.

Economic Risk in Asia

We study disruptive risks: weak institutions, uneven state capacity, challenges to growth, regulatory diversity, and trade conflict.

Taiwan and the Future of the Strait

Our work explores issues and challenges facing one of Asia's largest economies, as well as critical issues in cross-Strait relations.

