



David Whineray is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

David Whineray was a nonresident fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC. He is also a senior fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, a senior visiting fellow at the United Nations University Center for Policy Research in New York, a visiting assistant professor of global affairs at New York University (NYU), and a visiting scholar at Columbia University in New York. Whineray’s areas of focus include transatlantic relations, U.S. politics and U.S. foreign policy, UK foreign policy, Brexit, the EU/Europe, Asia-Pacific, international organizations, multilateralism, negotiations, the G7, and UN.

Whineray has 20 years of senior diplomatic and government experience in Washington, New York, London, and Brussels, including in the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), 10 Downing Street, the EU External Action Service, the European Parliament, and the UK Department of the Interior.

Whineray’s last government role was deputy under secretary of state for political affairs in the FCO. Prior to this, Whineray served as FCO deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe, and FCO deputy assistant secretary of state for Asia-Pacific. Whineray was also UK Sherpa to the 2015 ASEM Summit of Asian and European Heads of Government.

Whineray’s other previous FCO positions include deputy head of the FCO’s Europe Department, first secretary (political) at the United Kingdom Mission to the United Nations in New York, FCO deputy director for human resources, chief of staff to the UK deputy foreign minister, and an FCO spokesperson and press secretary.

In addition, Whineray has also served as counselor and head of political affairs at the European Union Delegation to the United States in Washington, DC; as an Advisor in 10 Downing Street (under Prime Minister Tony Blair); in the European Parliament in Brussels; on a U.S. election campaign; and on international crime in the UK Department of the Interior.

Whineray has an MSc (awarded with distinction) in Political Science from the London School of Economics and a BA (Hons) in Politics and International Relations from the University of Durham.



