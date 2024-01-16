Diane de Gramont was a nonresident research analyst in Carnegie’s Democracy and Rule of Law Program. Her research specialties include international support for democracy and governance, the use of political analysis in development assistance, and the politics of governance reform. She holds an MPhil in Politics: Comparative Government from the University of Oxford and is currently a J.D. candidate at Yale Law School. She is the co-author (with Thomas Carothers) of Development Aid Confronts Politics: The Almost Revolution (Carnegie, 2013).