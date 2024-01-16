Didi Kuo was a nonresident scholar at Carnegie California. She is also a center fellow at the Freeman-Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University and associate director for research at the Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law. She is a scholar of democratization and political parties. Her first book, Clientelism, Capitalism, and Democracy: the Rise of Programmatic Politics in the United States and Britain, was published by Cambridge University Press in 2018. She received a PhD from Harvard University, an MSc from Oxford University, where she studied as a Marshall Scholar, and a BA from Emory University.