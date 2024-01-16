Folashadé Soulé is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Dr. Folashadé Soulé was a nonresident scholar in the Africa Program and a senior research associate at the Global Economic Governance programme (Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford). Her research areas focuses on Africa-China relations, the study of agency in Africa’s international relations and the politics of South-South cooperation. She was a postdoctoral fellow at the London School of Economics, and a former Oxford-Princeton Global Leaders fellow. Her research has been published in several peer-review journals among which are African Affairs, Global Governance, and Foro Internacional.
As a policy-facing academic, connecting policy and research, she is the initiator of the Africa-China negotiation workshop series bringing together African negotiators and senior policymakers to exchange and build better negotiation practices when dealing with China. She has also acted as a policy analyst and consultant for several institutions