Dr. Folashadé Soulé was a nonresident scholar in the Africa Program and a senior research associate at the Global Economic Governance programme (Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford). Her research areas focuses on Africa-China relations, the study of agency in Africa’s international relations and the politics of South-South cooperation. She was a postdoctoral fellow at the London School of Economics, and a former Oxford-Princeton Global Leaders fellow. Her research has been published in several peer-review journals among which are African Affairs, Global Governance, and Foro Internacional.