François Godement is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

François Godement, an expert on Chinese and East Asian strategic and international affairs, was a nonresident senior fellow in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is also senior advisor for Asia to Institut Montaigne, Paris, and an external consultant for the Policy Planning Staff of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Until December 2018, he was the director of ECFR’s Asia & China Program and a senior policy fellow at ECFR.

A long-time professor at France’s National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilisations and Sciences Po, he created Centre Asie IFRI at the Paris-based Institut Français des Relations Internationales (1985-2005), and in 2005 Asia Centre. He is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure de la Rue d’Ulm (Paris), where he majored in history, and was a postgraduate student at Harvard University. In 1995 he co-founded the European committee of the Council for Security Cooperation in the Asia-Pacific (CSCAP), which he co-chaired until 2008.

His current research focuses on trends and debates in China’s foreign policy and on Europe-China relations. His last published book (with Abigaël Vasselier) is La Chine à nos portes - une stratégie pour l'Europe, Odile Jacob, 2018. He recently authored the following Institut Montaigne’s policy papers: Europe and 5G: the Huawei Case (May 2019, with Mathieu Duchâtel), Digital Privacy, How Can We Win the Battle? (December 2019), Fighting COVID-19: East Asian Responses to the Pandemic (April 2020, with Mathieu Duchâtel and Viviana Zhu) and Europe’s Pushback on China (June 2020).



