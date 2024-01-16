



Garima Mohan is no longer with Carnegie India.

Garima Mohan was a nonresident fellow at Carnegie India. Additionally, she is a research fellow at the Global Public Policy Institute (GPPi) in Berlin. Her research focuses on the foreign and security policies of rising powers, particularly that of India, and on Europe-India relations.

She is the scientific coordinator for the EU’s Asia-Pacific Research and Advice Network (APRAN), which supports EU policymakers in Brussels on issues concerning the Asia-Pacific. She also co-leads the EU-India policy dialogues on global governance and security, a project jointly conducted by GPPi and Carnegie India and funded by the EU Delegation to India. She has published widely on a number of issues, including Indian foreign and security policy in Africa, connectivity projects in Asia, maritime security in the Indian Ocean, EU-India relations, and Germany-India ties.

In 2017, she participated in the Asian Forum on Global Governance organized by ZEIT-Stiftung Ebelin und Gerd Bucerius, and was a 2017 Raisina young fellow. From 2013 to 2015, Mohan was a fellow with the NFG Research Group “Asian Perceptions of the EU” at the Freie Universität Berlin.

Mohan holds a PhD in political science from the Berlin Graduate School for Transnational Studies—a joint program of the Freie Universität Berlin, the Hertie School of Governance, and the Berlin Social Science Research Center. She also holds a master’s degree in global politics with distinction from the London School of Economics and a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi.



