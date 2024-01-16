Gautam Mukhopadhaya

Ambassador Mukhopadhaya reopened the Indian Embassy in Kabul in November 2001 following a break in India’s diplomatic relations with Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in 1996, and served as charge d’affaires there until March 2002. His most recent official appointment was as India’s ambassador to Syria (December 2005–January 2009). In between, he served as joint secretary in the Indian Ministry of Defense (2002–2005).



In addition, he has worked at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and at the UN headquarters in New York as a consultant on social development, and has served in various capacities at Indian Embassies in Mexico, France, and Cuba, and the Ministry of External Affairs in India. He is with the Carnegie Endowment until March 2010.