Henok Asmelash is the British Academy Global Innovation Fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His research focuses on legal and policy issues at the intersection of trade, energy, and the environment, with particular emphasis on the role of trade law and policy in the energy transition and African economic integration. He has published in leading international law journals such as the Journal of International Economic Law, the European Journal of International Law, and the Journal of World Investment and Trade. His publications have been cited widely, including by governmental and intergovernmental bodies such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

He is currently on a policy secondment with Carnegie’s Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics Program from the Birmingham Law School, where he is an associate professor in international economic law. Before joining the University of Birmingham, Henok was a postdoctoral global fellow at New York University and a research fellow at the Max Planck Institute Luxembourg.

Henok holds a PhD in international law and economics from Bocconi University (Milan) and LLM degrees in international economic law and policy from the University of Barcelona and in business law from Addis Ababa University.