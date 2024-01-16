



Henrik B. L. Larsen was an EASI-Hurford Next Generation fellow focused on the political economy of the Ukrainian crisis. He also works with the newly established EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) as a political analyst, assessing developments relating to the reform of Ukraine’s civilian security sectors.

Until the beginning of 2015, Larsen was a post-doctoral research fellow focused on the great power politics of the Ukrainian crisis in the International Security Program at the Belfer Center for Science of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Prior to that role, he completed his doctorate as a Kennedy School pre-doctoral fellow on NATO’s democratic agenda in Eastern Europe, the Western Balkans, and Afghanistan.

Larsen has been a visiting researcher with the Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law (CDDRL) at Stanford University. He has done research with the Foreign Policy Unit at the Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS) focused on the war in Georgia in 2008. Larsen has also been a trainee with École Militaire in Paris doing research on European security and defense policy.

Larsen’s publications have appeared in European Security, Revue Stratégique, Courrier International, the Moscow Times, the National Interest, and in several Danish media outlets, including Jyllands-Posten, Politiken and Weekendavisen. He has previously held temporary positions with the Russia Department in the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and for the United Nations in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.



