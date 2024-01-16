



Ila Patnaik is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ila Patnaik is a nonresident senior associate in Carnegie’s South Asia Program. She is also a professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) in New Delhi. Her main area of interest is the study of India as an opening economy. Her research includes issues related to capital flows, business cycles, the financial sector, and the study of Indian firms as India opens up its capital account. She writes regular columns in the Indian Express and the Financial Express.

Before joining NIPFP in 2006, Patnaik served as economics editor of the Indian Express (2004–2006), as senior economist at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi (1996–2002), and as a senior fellow at the Indian Council for Research in International Economic Relations (ICRIER) (2002–2004). Patnaik was a visiting scholar at the IMF in 2003, 2010, and 2013.

Patnaik has served on a number of advisory committees on financial policy and regulation, including the Ministry of Finance Working Group on Foreign Investment (2009–2010), Ministry of Finance Internal Working Group on Internal Debt Management (2008), and Reserve Bank of India Working Group on Economic Indicators (2001–2002). She co-led the research team for the Ministry of Finance Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission (2011–2013).



