



Iskander Rehman is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Iskander Rehman was an associate in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment and a Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow. His research focuses on security and crisis stability in Asia, specifically the geopolitical ramifications of naval nuclearization in the Indian Ocean.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Rehman held fellowships at the Transatlantic Academy in Washington, DC, as well as at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses and the Observer Research Foundation, both in New Delhi. He received a two-year grant for his work on South Asian naval dynamics from the French Ministry of Defense in 2008.

His work on issues ranging from Sino-Indian rivalry in Asia to Australia’s potential future role in Air-Sea Battle has been published in peer-reviewed journals including Asian Security and the Naval War College Review as well as in various think tank policy papers. His research has been featured in the Economist, the Financial Times, and the Guardian. From 2008 to 2011, he was a regular contributor to BBC World Service, specializing in Asian territorial disputes.

He is currently completing his doctorate in comparative politics at Sciences Po, Paris.



