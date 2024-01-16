J. Peter Scoblic was a visiting scholar in the Carnegie Endowment’s Nonproliferation Program, where he assessed the impact of ideology on the Bush administration’s ability to combat nuclear terrorism. He is a visiting researcher at Georgetown University’s Center for Peace and Security Studies, and the executive editor of the New Republic, where he has worked since 2003. Before joining the New Republic, Scoblic was the editor of Arms Control Today and a fellow at the New America Foundation. Scoblic's newest book is U.S. vs. Them: How A Half-Century Of Conservatism Has UnderminedAmerica’s Security.