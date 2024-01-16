Jennifer Davis was a visiting scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program. She is also a career U.S. Foreign Service Officer currently undertaking a fellowship with the Council on Foreign Relations. Previously, she served as director of orientation at the Foreign Service Institute, U.S. Consul General in Istanbul, executive assistant to then-U.S. secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, special assistant to then-secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, a watch officer in the State Operations Center, and an American Citizen Services specialist in the Office of Children’s Issues. In addition to her service in Turkey, she served overseas tours in Colombia, Brussels (USNATO), and Mexico City. She is a distinguished graduate of the National War College, where she received the George Kennan Award for Excellence in Strategic Writing. Before joining the Foreign Service, Jennifer was a corporate attorney specializing in media and banking law and clerked for the Honorable Judge James C. Fox in the Eastern District of North Carolina.