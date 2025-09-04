Jennifer DeCesaro is a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program where she focuses on climate mobility and disaster recovery. She served in multiple roles on the White House National Security Council (NSC) staff from 2021-24 where she focused on climate security, resilience, and disaster recovery. DeCesaro was detailed to the NSC from the U.S. Department of Energy where she spent 15 years working on clean energy, infrastructure resilience, and technology commercialization.