



Jennifer Oetken is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.



Jennifer Oetken was deputy director of and an associate in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment, where her research focused on insurgency, internal security, and South Asia.

From 2009 to 2010 she was a National Security Education Program Bridge Award Fellow at the National Bureau of Asian Research. Prior to that she was a 2007–2008 Boren Fellow in India, where she studied Bengali. Oetken attended graduate school at Indiana University, Bloomington, and is currently completing her dissertation on the Maoist insurgency in India.

Her publications include “Transformation of Kashmir’s Insurgency: Azaadi to Global Salafi” in Terrorism: Patterns of Internationalization (2009); “Counterinsurgency Against Naxalites in India” in India and Counterinsurgency: Lessons Learned (2009); and a co-authored article with Manjeet S. Pardesi, “Secularism, Democracy, and Hindu Nationalism in India” in Asian Security (2008).



