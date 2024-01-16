



Jessica Greely is a research analyst for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s South Asia Program, where she supports the program’s Indian Ocean Initiative. Her research focuses on the strategic competition between China and the United States in the Indo-Pacific.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Greely was the 2022 National Security Fellow covering U.S.-China Relations at Third Way in Washington, DC. Greely served in the district office of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and has worked with several members of Congress on issues related to foreign affairs and immigration, particularly around health diplomacy.

Greely is a Fulbright-MITACS grantee and a Harvard Kennedy School public policy and leadership scholar. She also previously held predoctoral fellowships at the University of Southern California and Yale Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

She earned her MMS (master of management science) in global affairs from Tsinghua University, where she studied as a member of the sixth cohort of Schwarzman Scholars. She holds a BA in politics, economics, policy, and law from Mills College and a certificate in human rights law from the University of Pennsylvania.



