Jill Parillo

This person is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.
Jill Marie Parillo was a project associate for nonproliferation at the Carnegie Endowment. Her work focused on international nuclear weapons policy, with a special emphasis on European and US policy.
Prior to joining the Carnegie Endowment, Parillo worked for the Monterey Institute of International Studies at the Conference on Disarmament and the Department for Disarmament Affairs at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. She also worked as a graduate assistant at the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EU-ISS) in Paris on European security and defense policy (ESDP) and did research at L’Institut de Relations Internationales et Stratégique (IRIS). She holds a Masters of Arts in International Policy with a specialization in European-US International Policy Relations from the Monterey Institute. She speaks and researches in English and French.