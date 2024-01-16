Jill Parillo

Prior to joining the Carnegie Endowment, Parillo worked for the Monterey Institute of International Studies at the Conference on Disarmament and the Department for Disarmament Affairs at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. She also worked as a graduate assistant at the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EU-ISS) in Paris on European security and defense policy (ESDP) and did research at L’Institut de Relations Internationales et Stratégique (IRIS). She holds a Masters of Arts in International Policy with a specialization in European-US International Policy Relations from the Monterey Institute. She speaks and researches in English and French.