John Hewko

Prior to joining Carnegie, Hewko was vice president of operations and compact development at the Millennium Challenge Corporation from 2004 to 2009, where he was the principal U.S. negotiator for foreign assistance agreements with 26 countries in Africa, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and the former Soviet Union. During 2009 he was a public policy scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.



Previously, Hewko was an international partner with the law firm Baker and McKenzie (where he was resident in the firm’s Moscow, Kiev, and Prague offices), executive secretary to the International Advisory Council of the Ukrainian Parliament, visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment, and adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center.