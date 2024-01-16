



John P. Millhone is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

John P. Millhone was a visiting scholar in the Carnegie Energy and Climate Program. He currently is evaluating and commenting on U.S. energy policies and focusing on clean energy and economic stimulus initiatives. He is also providing analysis to the U.S.-China provincial and municipal energy efficiency management program.

Previously, he was program manager of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization and Intergovernmental programs, Climate Change programs (Country Studies and Joint Implementation), and buildings research and regulatory programs.

His energy experience reaches from the state level, as former director of the Iowa and Minnesota state energy agencies, to the international level, as former chairman of the International Energy Agency’s End-Use Working Party. His earlier career was in journalism as a reporter and editorial writer for the Detroit Free Press and Des Moines Register and Tribune.

Selected honors include the U.S. Public Servant of the Year, U.S. Energy Association, and the PersiVision Award, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. He is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air-Conditioning Engineers and received its Certificate of Achievement award for his leadership in U.S. building energy standards.



