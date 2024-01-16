Julia Choucair Vizoso is no longer at the Carnegie Endowment.



Julia Choucair Vizoso was editor in chief of the online journal, Sada. Her research interests include Middle Eastern politics, authoritarianism, and identity politics. She is a Ph.D. candidate in political science at Yale University. Her dissertation seeks to explain patterns of ethnic exclusion in authoritarian coalitions and institutions. She is the co-editor of Beyond the Façade: Political Reform in the Arab World (Carnegie book, 2008).