Julia Gurganus was a nonresident scholar with the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focus is on trends in Russian foreign policy and Russia-U.S. relations.

Gurganus has spent the past two decades working in the U.S. intelligence community on issues related to Eurasia. From 2014 to 2017, she was a national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia, the senior subject matter expert on Eurasia for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. She has also served as an analyst and a manager at the Central Intelligence Agency, assessing developments in Eurasian foreign and security policy, domestic politics and economic performance, as well as socio-economic trends in Eurasia and Central Asia.