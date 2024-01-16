



Kathryn Botto was a ​senior research analyst in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focuses on Asian security issues, with particular emphasis on the Korean Peninsula and U.S. defense policy towards East Asia. Botto’s research interests also include alliance management, defense policymaking in select Asian nations, and trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

Before joining Carnegie in July 2018, Botto was a research associate in the Strategy Division of the U.S. Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command, and United Nations Command. Previously, she was a research fellow at the Reischauer Center for East Asian Studies at the School of Advanced International Studies.

Botto was awarded a Fulbright grant and completed her MA in Global Affairs and Policy at the Graduate School of International Studies, Yonsei University, in South Korea. She received her BA in Sociology, East Asian Studies, and International Studies from Johns Hopkins University.



