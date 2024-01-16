Lindsay Rand is a nonresident scholar in the Nuclear Policy Program and was previously a Stanton pre-doctoral fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She is also a doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland School of Public Policy. She uses her interdisciplinary background to explore both social and technical dimensions of emerging technology disruption, with specific emphasis on consequences for nuclear security and arms control. Her dissertation analyzes implications for nuclear deterrence due to quantum sensing.

In addition to her research at UMD, Lindsay has experience working as an adjunct research associate at the RAND Corporation, a research associate at the Center for Global Security Research at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, a NSF fellow for the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate quantum technology task force, and a research intern at the Naval Research Laboratory. She has an MPP in international security from University of Maryland, an MS in nuclear health physics from Georgetown University, and a BA in physics and classical studies from Carleton College.