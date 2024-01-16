Loulouwa Al Rachid was a co-director of the Program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States at the Carnegie Middle East Center. She is a political scientist by training, having earned her PhD from the Institut d’études politiques de Paris. Her work covered the erosion of authoritarianism and survival strategies in the final decade of Baath Party rule in Iraq, and she has spent the past twenty years researching the politics of Iraq and the Gulf region. Prior to joining the Carnegie Middle East Center, she was a senior Iraq analyst with the International Crisis Group and a consultant for numerous governmental institutions in France and Europe. Al Rachid has written several book chapters as well as peer-reviewed articles in Middle Eastern Studies, Maghreb-Machrek, A Contrario, Critique internationale, Tumultes, Politique Étrangère, and Politique Internationale. Her latest publication is L’Irak Après l’État Islamique: Une Victoire qui Change tout? (Institut Français des Relations Internationales, 2017).