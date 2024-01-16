Maksim Samorukov is a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.



Samorukov’s research is focused on Russia’s relations with the states of Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe. From 2015-2022 he was a fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center based in Russia, until the center was closed down by the Russian authorities.



Before joining Carnegie in 2015, Samorukov worked at independent Russian media outlets including Slon.ru as an international correspondent and columnist, covering topics including Russian foreign policy and its ties with Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the Balkans.



Before joining Slon.ru, Samorukov worked at Insider magazine, covering the Eastern European insurance markets.