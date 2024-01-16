Maksym Skrypchenko is a political analyst and national security expert specializing in Eastern Europe, Ukraine, and Russia. In 2018, he co-founded the Ukrainian Transatlantic Platform, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Ukraine's integration into NATO. From 2018 to 2021, Maksym served as the Deputy Director of the Security Initiatives Center, providing in-depth analysis on foreign policy issues.

Since 2021, Maksym has been the President of the Transatlantic Dialogue Center, where he leads efforts to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States and delivers analysis for the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. He holds a bachelor's degree in International Relations and a master's degree in European Studies from Kyiv National University. Maksym has published research on Eastern European politics, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and the Intermarium region. He regularly provides analysis on Ukrainian and international political television, contributing to discussions on international relations and security issues.