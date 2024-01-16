Marc Lynch was a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program where his work focuses on the politics of the Arab world. He is also a professor of political science at the George Washington University, where he recently completed a six-year term as director of the Institute for Middle East Studies. He is the director of the Project on Middle East Political Science, an international network of scholars, and a contributing editor of the Washington Post’s Monkey Cage blog. He received a B.A. from Duke University and a Ph.D. from Cornell University, and previously taught at Williams College. His newest book, The New Arab Wars, was published by Public Affairs in 2016; other recent books include The Arab Uprising (Public Affairs, 2012) and The Arab Uprisings Explained (Columbia University Press, 2014). In 2016, he was named an Andrew Carnegie Fellow to conduct research on the legacies of post-Arab uprising violence.