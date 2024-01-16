



Mareena Robinson Snowden is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Mareena Robinson Snowden was a Stanton nuclear security fellow with the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A nuclear engineer by training, her research focuses on nuclear arms control sufficiency, nonproliferation, and modernization. Robinson Snowden earned her PhD in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2017, and holds a BS in physics from Florida A&M University.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Robinson Snowden served as a National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) graduate fellow (NGFP) in the Office of Major Modernization Programs. This office is responsible for the modernization of warhead systems and ensuring access to the strategic materials used in the U.S. stockpile. As an NGFP fellow, Robinson Snowden supported the office programmatically—contributing to the development of strategic documents, developing and presenting briefings to senior NNSA leadership, and serving as technology liaison to the Development Lab at the Y12 National Security Complex.

Robinson Snowden was awarded the NNSA Stockpile Stewardship Graduate Fellowship (SSGF), a four-year fellowship that supported her graduate work in the MIT Laboratory for Nuclear Security and Policy in 2012. As a SSGF fellow, she conducted research at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where she developed computational models to understand radiation interactions generated inside of an open-source warhead design, and conducted experiments to understand the feasibility of detecting these interactions in reality.

Robinson Snowden’s previous experience also includes work in the National and Homeland Security Directorate at the Idaho National Laboratory as well as studies at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.



