



Mario Abou Zeid is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Mario Abou Zeid was a research analyst at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his work focuses on political developments in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.

A political scientist, Abou Zeid has focused his research on security, governance, terrorism, Islamist movements, Lebanese politics, and the Syrian conflict. In 2011, Abou Zeid co-authored the Lebanese General Electoral Guide for the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections. Abou Zeid was formerly assistant editor of Carnegie’s Middle East journal, Sada.

A frequent media commentator, Abou Zeid has been interviewed by outlets including BBC Arabic, Associated Press, Reuters, Radio France Internationale, ARTE, AFP, the Daily Star, An-Nahar, NOW News, and CCTV. He has been published in Al Jazeera English, the International Relations and Security Network (ISN), and the National Interest.



