Mario Abou Zeid
Former Research Analyst, Middle East Center
Mario Abou Zeid is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Mario Abou Zeid was a research analyst at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his work focuses on political developments in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran. 

A political scientist, Abou Zeid has focused his research on security, governance, terrorism, Islamist movements, Lebanese politics, and the Syrian conflict. In 2011, Abou Zeid co-authored the Lebanese General Electoral Guide for the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections. Abou Zeid was formerly assistant editor of Carnegie’s Middle East journal, Sada.

A frequent media commentator, Abou Zeid has been interviewed by outlets including BBC Arabic, Associated Press, Reuters, Radio France Internationale, ARTE, AFP, the Daily Star, An-Nahar, NOW News, and CCTV. He has been published in Al Jazeera English, the International Relations and Security Network (ISN), and the National Interest


areas of expertise
Political ReformEgyptGulfLevantMaghrebCivil SocietyReligionForeign PolicyIranPolitical ReformNuclear PolicyMiddle EastIranNorth AfricaEgyptLibyaIraqLebanonSyriaPolitical ReformDemocracyDemocracyClimate ChangeClimate ChangeSecuritySecurityMilitaryForeign Policy
languages
Arabic, English, French