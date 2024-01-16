



Mark van Putten is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Mark van Putten was a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he leads a new project evaluating public-outreach strategies for addressing climate change, global biodiversity loss, and other critical environmental issues.

Van Putten is president and founder of ConservationStrategy LLC, which advises foundations on effective environmental grant making. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Environmental Grantmakers Association.

Prior to founding ConservationStrategy in 2003, Van Putten served for twenty-one years on the staff of National Wildlife Federation (NWF), including nearly eight years as president and CEO. In that capacity, he testified before Congress and represented NWF at the highest levels of international and national policymaking on a range of environmental issues. He built a grassroots network that achieved national legislative victories to restore the Everglades, protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reform environmentally damaging practices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and increase funding for state fish and wildlife programs.

Van Putten is also a public service/public interest law fellow at the University of Michigan Law School, where he previously founded and led the school’s Environmental Law Clinic. On the thirtieth anniversary of the Clean Water Act, he was named one of thirty nationwide “Clean Water Heroes.”



