



Matt Sheehan is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research covers global technology issues with a focus on China. His research projects explore China’s artificial intelligence ecosystem, the future of Chinese technology policy, and the role of technology in China’s political economy. Matt is the author of The Transpacific Experiment: How China and California Collaborate and Compete for our Future (Counterpoint Press, 2019).

From 2010-2016 Matt lived and worked in China, including as the first China correspondent for the World Post. After returning from China, Matt worked as a fellow at the Paulson Institute's think tank, MacroPolo, where he led research on Chinese technology issues. In 2018, he was selected as a finalist for the Young China Watcher of the Year award.

His writing has been published by the Atlantic, Bloomberg, Vice, and Wired. His research has been cited by numerous government agencies and media outlets, including the National Security Commission on AI, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the San Francisco Chronicle. Matt reads, writes, and speaks Mandarin Chinese.



