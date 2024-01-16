Matthew T. Page was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Page is also a consultant and coauthor of Nigeria: What Everyone Needs to Know (Oxford University Press, 2018). Additionally, he is an associate fellow with the Africa program at Chatham House, and a nonresident fellow with the Centre for Democracy and Development in Abuja. Until recently, Page was the U.S. intelligence community’s top Nigeria expert, serving with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and Marine Corps Intelligence. He also served as deputy national intelligence officer for Africa on the National Intelligence Council.