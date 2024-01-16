Maxwell J. Hamilton was a visiting scholar in the Geoeconomics and Strategy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Hamilton is a career Foreign Service officer and previously served as special assistant to Under Secretary for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon. He also served as the State Department’s Burma unit chief and in the State Department’s Operations Center. From 2012 to 2013, Hamilton was a political officer at U.S. Embassy Kabul. His other diplomatic assignments include postings in India and Venezuela. Prior to joining the U.S. Foreign Service in 2008, Hamilton taught high school social studies in Miami, Florida with Teach for America and reported on Latin American news for the Miami Herald. Raised in Louisiana, Hamilton graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and the Harvard Kennedy School. He is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.