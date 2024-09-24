Carnegie Connects

podcasts
A Conversation with Abdallah BouHabib, Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants

Aaron David Miller sits down with His Excellency Abdallah BouHabib, Lebanon's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, to discuss the latest escalation of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and the prospects for peace.

· Sep. 24, 2024
Political Violence and the 2024 Elections

Aaron David Miller sits down with Mary B. McCord, the former U.S. acting assistant attorney general for national security, and Eric K. Ward, a senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center, to discuss the threat of political violence in the 2024 election.

· Sep. 19, 2024
Russia’s War Against Ukraine: Where Are We Headed?

Dara Massicot and Eric Ciaramella join Aaron David Miller to discuss Ukraine's Kursk offensive and what this means for the future of Russia's war against Ukraine.

· Sep. 17, 2024
The Middle East on the Cusp of a Regional War: A Conversation with Haaretz's Amos Harel

Aaron David Miller joins Haaretz military correspondent Amos Harel to discuss rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah—and what this may mean for the broader region.

· Aug. 8, 2024
The Campus and the Israel-Hamas War

Aaron David Miller sits down with Princeton University Dean Amaney Jamal and Columbia University Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo to discuss the campus protests sparked by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

  • Keren Yarhi-Milo
· Jul. 25, 2024
How Does the Israel-Hamas War End?

Aaron David Miller connects with Ambassador David M. Satterfield, formerly the White House Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues, to discuss how the Israel-Hamas war could end.

· Jun. 20, 2024
A Conversation with Amos Hochstein

Aaron David Miller sits down with Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant to the President for Energy and Investment at the White House. They discuss the potential spillover effects of the Israel-Hamas War.

· Jun. 6, 2024
The Israel-Hamas War: A Conversation with Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog joins Aaron David Miller to discuss the current prospects for ending the Israel-Hamas war.

  • Ambassador Michael Herzog
· May. 23, 2024
Israel and Iran: How to Prevent a Regional War

Sima Shine and Karim Sadjadpour join Aaron David Miller to analyze the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

  • Sima Shine
· May. 9, 2024
Congress' Role in Foreign Policy: A Conversation with Rep. Mikie Sherrill

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill joins Aaron David Miller for a timely conversation on the role of Congress in U.S. foreign policy and some of today's key issues.

· Apr. 25, 2024
Can Israel Win Its War With Hamas? A Conversation With Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak

Aaron David Miller welcomes former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak back to the program to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

· Mar. 28, 2024
Getting China Right: A Conversation With David Rennie

Aaron David Miller sits down with David Rennie, the Economist’s bureau chief in Beijing, to discuss the U.S. approach to China.

· Feb. 29, 2024
U.S. Policy and the Israel-Hamas War: A Conversation with Ambassador David Satterfield

Aaron David Miller sits down with Ambassador David Satterfield, the State Department special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, to discuss U.S. policy surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

· Feb. 20, 2024
Political Violence in America: A Conversation with Mary B. McCord

Aaron David Miller sits down in conversation with former U.S. acting assistant attorney general for national security Mary B. McCord to unpack the rise of political violence in America.

· Feb. 9, 2024
Ukraine in 2024: In Search of the Best U.S. Policy

Aaron David Miller sits down in conversation with Carnegie’s own Dara Massicot and Eric Ciaramella to preview the war in Ukraine in 2024.

· Jan. 19, 2024
The Israeli-Hamas War: Intelligence, Strategy, and the Day After

Efraim Halevy, former director of the Mossad, and Ami Ayalon, former director of Shin Bet, engage in conversation with Aaron David Miller on the Israeli-Hamas war.

· Dec. 14, 2023
Is America Overstretched? A Conversation With General David Petraeus

Aaron David Miller sits down with General David Petraeus to discuss America's political and military bandwidth, as well as his new book "Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare From 1945 to Ukraine."

· Nov. 9, 2023
The Israeli-Hamas War: A Conversation with Khalil Shikaki

Aaron David Miller sits down with pollster and analyst Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, in conversation on the Israeli-Hamas war.

· Nov. 8, 2023
The Israeli-Hamas War

Aaron David Miller sits down with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak to discuss the Israeli-Hamas war.

· Oct. 18, 2023
The Biden Administration and Iran: Where Is U.S. Policy Headed?

Aaron David Miller as he sits down with two of Washington's finest analysts of Iran, Suzanne Maloney and Robin Wright.

· Oct. 18, 2023
The Ukrainian Counteroffensive: Implications for U.S. Policy

Aaron David Miller hosts leading military analysts Dara Massicot and Carnegie’s own Michael Kofman for an overview of Ukraine's recent counteroffensive.

· Sep. 28, 2023