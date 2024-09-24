Carnegie Connects is our premier live podcast hosted by Aaron David Miller. Every other week, he tackles the most pressing foreign policy issues of the day in conversations with journalists, policymakers, historians, and experts.
Listen from wherever you get your podcasts.
Carnegie Connects relies on the continued generous support of donors. Click here to make a donation.
Aaron David Miller sits down with His Excellency Abdallah BouHabib, Lebanon's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, to discuss the latest escalation of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and the prospects for peace.
Aaron David Miller sits down with Mary B. McCord, the former U.S. acting assistant attorney general for national security, and Eric K. Ward, a senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center, to discuss the threat of political violence in the 2024 election.
Dara Massicot and Eric Ciaramella join Aaron David Miller to discuss Ukraine's Kursk offensive and what this means for the future of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Aaron David Miller joins Haaretz military correspondent Amos Harel to discuss rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah—and what this may mean for the broader region.
Aaron David Miller sits down with Princeton University Dean Amaney Jamal and Columbia University Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo to discuss the campus protests sparked by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Aaron David Miller connects with Ambassador David M. Satterfield, formerly the White House Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues, to discuss how the Israel-Hamas war could end.
Aaron David Miller sits down with Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant to the President for Energy and Investment at the White House. They discuss the potential spillover effects of the Israel-Hamas War.
Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog joins Aaron David Miller to discuss the current prospects for ending the Israel-Hamas war.
Sima Shine and Karim Sadjadpour join Aaron David Miller to analyze the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.
Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill joins Aaron David Miller for a timely conversation on the role of Congress in U.S. foreign policy and some of today's key issues.
Aaron David Miller welcomes former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak back to the program to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
Aaron David Miller sits down with David Rennie, the Economist’s bureau chief in Beijing, to discuss the U.S. approach to China.
Aaron David Miller sits down with Ambassador David Satterfield, the State Department special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, to discuss U.S. policy surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.
Aaron David Miller sits down in conversation with former U.S. acting assistant attorney general for national security Mary B. McCord to unpack the rise of political violence in America.
Aaron David Miller sits down in conversation with Carnegie’s own Dara Massicot and Eric Ciaramella to preview the war in Ukraine in 2024.
Efraim Halevy, former director of the Mossad, and Ami Ayalon, former director of Shin Bet, engage in conversation with Aaron David Miller on the Israeli-Hamas war.
Aaron David Miller sits down with General David Petraeus to discuss America's political and military bandwidth, as well as his new book "Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare From 1945 to Ukraine."
Aaron David Miller sits down with pollster and analyst Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, in conversation on the Israeli-Hamas war.
Aaron David Miller sits down with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak to discuss the Israeli-Hamas war.
Aaron David Miller as he sits down with two of Washington's finest analysts of Iran, Suzanne Maloney and Robin Wright.
Aaron David Miller hosts leading military analysts Dara Massicot and Carnegie’s own Michael Kofman for an overview of Ukraine's recent counteroffensive.