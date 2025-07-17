Podcast

Back to the Stalin Era? An Inside Look at the Russian Elites, with Farida Rustamova and Margarita Liutova

by Alexander GabuevFarida Rustamova, and Margarita Liutova
Published on July 17, 2025

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, life for Russia’s rich and powerful has passed the point of no return. The recent suicide of Roman Starovoit is the first case in post-Soviet Russia of a cabinet minister taking their own life when faced with an investigation and possible prison term. For many, it has brought back memories of Joseph Stalin’s purges in the 1930s. How are members of the Russian elite processing Starovoit’s death? If the old rules of the game no longer apply, are there any new rules? How will the death affect Putin’s control over his power vertical?

