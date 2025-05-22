Podcast

Calculating Russia’s Losses in Ukraine, With Mika Golubovsky and David Frenkel

by Alexander GabuevMika Golubovsky, and David Frenkel
Published on May 22, 2025

Soon after the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia stopped publishing official data on its military losses. Despite that, analysts from independent media still manage to extract data from multiple sources, such as regional obituaries, payments, satellite images, and other open-source intelligence resources. How did Mediazona, a civil rights media outlet, become a leading source of data on Russia’s losses? How reliable is the data, and what does it tell us? Will the growing military casualties ever lead to a public backlash in Russia?

You can read Mediazona's analysis here.

If you would like to support Mediazona’s work, you can make a donation here.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

